Seek Enabling Platform To Find a Suitor, Dr SPAG Movement Implore youths

Towards Ensuring A Comfortable Society as well as Showing Relentless Efforts and advocacy towards Youths development, The Founder of th Dr SPAG Movement, Daniel Awodunni Has Call on the Youths To Ensure They seek substantial available options when finding a suitor.

He State while in an interview that “ As the level of overripped personalities increases, it’s a major concern to our movement. While some sets of people who have in mind to marry are finding it tough in finding spouse, Unfortunately, some of sets think they are going to be young forever or still expecting a miracle . Meanwhile, we have some sets who just need direction on where to go or what to do inorder to find potential suitors.

He highlighted the need for Youths to be careful of Desperacy & as well beware of time wasting.

This action is triggered in order to avert any potential rise in perversion in sexuality when some think they have no other way than to do it and to avoid gruesome depression, desperation and subscription to unwarranted and avoidable marital crises when no available options are available. This will definitely have massive negative impacts on the society.

It’s our joy at Dr. SPAG MOVEMENT to see happy homes established. This will definitely breed happy society, balanced. Prosperous and highly moralistic nations.