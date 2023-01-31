Security, welfare of corps members top new NYSC boss’ 5-point policy thrust

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The newly appointed 22nd Director-General, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Brig Gen Dogara Ahmed, yesterday unveiled a five-point policy thrust which the development of the scheme would be anchored on during his term as the helmsman.

Top on the agenda is the improvement of security, welfare of corps members and staff to engender optimal service delivery to the nation.

Brig. Gen Ahmed unveiled the policy thrust yesterday at the Scheme’s headquarters during the official handing/taking over as the 22nd Director General of NYSC in Abuja.

“I am taking over the administration of the NYSC at a very unique time in history as the Scheme will be 50 years old in a few months to come.

“On this note, let me specially commend the Acting Director-General, current and past Management of the NYSC for all the successes recorded by the Scheme in its years of existence, despite the numerous challenges in the operating environment.

“I assure you that I will not only sustain the high tempo but collectively, we will take the Scheme to greater heights.m

“This administration will be open and pay special attention to strategies that will bring the desired improvement in the general operations of the Scheme.

“In this regard, the Policy Thrust that will drive the administration will focus on: improving security, welfare of Corps members and Staff to engender optimal service delivery to the nation;

“Providing enabling environment for Research and Development for the advancement of the Scheme;

“Strengthening stakeholders’ engagement for the promotion of the frontiers of the Scheme;

“Enhancement of capacity building to stimulate efficiency and higher corporate performance; and deepening the impact of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.”

He therefore solicited for the cooperation of all members of Staff and stakeholders to move the Scheme to a higher level of achievements.

While assuring the general public that the NYSC will always make the country proud, he further pledged that the scheme’s participation in all national assignments will be exemplary.

“I thank the home grown Ag. Director-General for the purposeful leadership in the period of her stewardship of the Scheme. You are indeed an administrator par excellence.”

Born in Katarko, Kaduna State, the new NYSC boss obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education (History) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He started his career in the Nigerian Army Education Corps as a lieutenant on July 5, 1997 and held several positions.

Earlier, in her remark, the outgoing Acting Director General, Mrs Christy Uba commended President Muhamadu Buhari, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development and the entire ministry, NYSC National Governing Board and all other stakeholders for giving her the opportunity to serve as Acting Director-General of this noble Scheme.

Mrs Uba, then assured the new DG that the Management Team and the entire Staff will give him all the necessary cooperation to enable you succeed.

