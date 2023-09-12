Security: Oyebanji presents APCs, operational vehicles, gadgets to Ekiti Police

By Ayodele Adesanmi

The Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has donated two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 10 operational vehicles and other security equipment and gadgets to the state command of the Nigeria Police.

The gesture, according to the governor, was geared towards supporting the police to improve its operations and ensure a safer and more peaceful environment in the state.

Presenting the vehicles and equipment at the Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said the vehicles were meant to assist the activities of the command and boost the morale of its officers and men, adding that the bedrock of good governance was peace and security without which no development was possible.

The governor noted that the security challenges facing the nation were enormous and urged the state police command to be proactive and engage more in intelligence-gathering and community policing, rather than allowing criminals to perpetrate their heinous crime before rising to the situation.

Oyebanji used the opportunity to commend men of the command for maintaining peaceful and safe atmosphere in the state with the assurance that his administration would continue to support all security outfits in the state to enable them function effectively and efficiently.

He said his administration would not only overhaul or rejig the security architecture of the state, but would also do everything within its capacity to provide necessary logistics and all they needed to function effectively and ensure that criminals were not allowed safe abode in the state.

According to Governor Oyebanji: “As we all know, the bedrock of good governance is peace and security without which no development is possible. It is in the realization of this that we have paid a lot of attention to the security of lives and properties in the state.

“Aside from isolated cases of kidnapping incidences reported in recent time, the state has been relatively peaceful and remained one of the most secured states in the country.

“In spite of this exciting records of peaceful atmosphere, we recognize the enormous works that still needs to be done to better enhance the security of lives and properties in the Nigeria State.

“We will, therefore, continue to evaluate security situation of the state and respond accordingly, more than ever, we are committed to the welfare and increased capacity of the security agencies to respond to security challenges.

“It is in fulfilment of this commitment that we have procured these equipment with the aim of strengthening security architecture to be able to respond more assuredly to any security challenge within the state.

READ ALSO: ‘Nigerians would not eat good policies’ – NASU

“It is, therefore, my honour to present the following items to Ekiti State Police Command as the first tranche of our support to the command.”

The donation included 10 units of patrol vehicles, two APCs, 50 units of helmet level 3a, 50 bullet proof vests level 4, 80 pairs of tactical boots and 80 pieces of batons.

The governor implored the police to make judicious and maximum use of the equipment and ensure that the vehicles are properly maintained. He also challenged them to work assiduously in developing capacity to combat kidnapping, burglary and other violent crimes that still occurred in the state.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com