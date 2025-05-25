Security operatives arrest 20 suspects for hacking 2025 UTME server

By Agency Report

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force have arrested 20 individuals suspected of hacking into the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) servers operated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Security sources disclosed that the arrests were made in Lagos, Edo, Anambra, Kano, and Delta states, following a coordinated intelligence-led operation. The suspects are believed to be part of a larger syndicate of over 100 cybercriminals targeting Nigeria’s key education systems.

According to investigations, the group allegedly breached the computer systems of not only JAMB but also the National Examinations Council (NECO), compromising the integrity of examination processes and raising concerns over the security of national data.

READ ALSO: Mahmoud hails female journalists’ role in curbing insecurity

Preliminary findings revealed that the hackers installed malicious software on examination hardware, granting them remote access to JAMB servers at selected Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. Their objective was to manipulate examination results and compromise the credibility of the CBT system.

According to security sources, the syndicate’s method involved placing routers close to targeted CBT centres, enabling them to override JAMB’s platforms. It was gathered that candidates allegedly paid between ₦700,000 and ₦2 million to access exam answers through this illegal network.

The breach reportedly caused discrepancies between questions and answers during the UTME, contributing to widespread complaints about mass failures in the 2025 edition. Some of the syndicate members, reportedly owners of private schools and colleges, were said to have led the hack in a bid to discredit the CBT system, fearing its full adoption by other examination bodies like WAEC and NECO might disrupt their fraudulent dealings.

“The DSS has been quietly tracking this dangerous network of cyber attacks,” a security operative disclosed. “Their aim was to sabotage the credibility of our examination system, but thankfully, their activities have been uncovered.”

So far, investigations have found no evidence implicating the seven JAMB officials who supervised the compromised centres, though inquiries are ongoing. The arrested suspects are currently in DSS custody in Abuja, with their identities withheld pending formal charges.

A DSS spokesperson assured that all culprits would be prosecuted. “Those found guilty will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the official stated.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the security of digital examination systems in Nigeria, with stakeholders urging for urgent reforms and stronger cybersecurity protocols to safeguard future national examinations. While JAMB is yet to issue an official statement on the development, public calls for accountability and system overhauls have intensified.