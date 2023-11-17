Security: House members, unanimously rejects representation of service chiefs

..it’s unacceptable to have representation on matter of such magnitude – House Spokesman

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has postponed the proposes Sectoral Debate on the Security Sector as members unanimously, rejected representations of the nation’s service chiefs.

The ‘Sectoral Debates’ are designed to be a series of engagements with key officials of the Executive Arm of Government to discuss and proffer solutions to challenges in critical sectors of the national economy.

The series which was billed to kick off with the Security Sector on Thursday, 16th November, 2023 is slated for Tuesday, November 21, 2023 next week.

It was however, reported that the postponement is as a result of unanimous vote by Members of the House on the floor of the Green Chamber, during Thursday’s plenary session, presided over by the Speaker, Rep Tajudeen Abbas.

In line with its Order Paper for Thursday, the House voted on a motion by House Leader, Rep Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo); which was seconded by Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki, (NNPP, Kano), to admit the invited Security Chiefs into the Chamber, including: Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun.

The House further noted that the Security Chiefs did not appear in person but sent representatives, further to which a Constitutional Point of Order was raised by the Deputy Speaker, Rep Benjamin Kalu, on the need for the Security Chiefs to appear for the debates in person.

Citing Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (as amended), the Deputy Speaker stressed the need for the Security Chiefs to attend the debates in person, rather than proxies, irrespective of their pedigree in order to set the right precedent for the debates.

A motion by the Deputy Speaker to suspend the said debates was, further jointly supported by the Chairmen of the respective House Standing Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Defence, and Police Affairs, Reps Ahmed Satomi, Babajimi Benson, and Makki Abubakar Yalleman, respectively. The motion was unanimously adopted by the House when it was put to vote by the Speaker.

In conveying the position of the House to the Representatives of the Service Chiefs, the Speaker said: “Our dear brothers, you have heard from the House in an emphatic manner, this House does not encourage, or accept representation, particularly at this high level of engagement.

“We thank you for coming. Please convey our message to the Service Chiefs that we understand the tight schedules they have and we are willing to make an adjustment to reschedule this engagement to Tuesday next week for them to appear in person at 11am.”

Speaking further at the weekly briefing with journalists, Rep Akin Rotimi, Spokesman and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, emphasised that it is unacceptable to have representations when there is the need to have extensive engagements with the Security Chiefs.

According to him; “Almost every Plenary since the resumption of the 10th Assembly has featured one security, related motion or the other.

“Nigerians are facing the brunt of security challenges in every part of the country, despite Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which stipulates that the welfare and security of citizens shall be the primary responsibility of the government.

“Our constituents deserve answers and to know what our security agencies are doing to protect us. The matters before us are too weighty, and the House has voted that the Security Chiefs must attend the Sectoral Debate in person,” he stated.

Stressing further, Rotimi said in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives, improved accountability in the security sector is a key priority of the Green Chamber.

“The House will, therefore, continue to put its weight behind legislative actions that will enhance public trust in our security institutions and help them succeed,” he added.