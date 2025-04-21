Security forces raid bandit camps in Kogi, govt assures continued crackdown

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The Kogi State government has confirmed the success of recent coordinated security operations across key flashpoints in the Western Senatorial Districts of the State, describing the raids as part of a strategic, sustained offensive against criminal elements, threatening public safety.

According to official sources, the operations, which took place in Mopamuro, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, and Lokoja Local Government Areas, were carried out by a joint team of Federal Security Agencies’ in collaboration with Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

The Government disclosed that the operations led to fierce gun battles between security forces and bandit groups, resulting in significant disruption of the criminals’ activities and heavy casualties on the side of the bandits.

However, the operation was not without loss. Two security operatives were killed during exchange of fire, a development the Government described as painful sacrifice in the fight to restore peace and security to the State.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of these fallen heroes,” said Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications adding, “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

One other officer sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Lokoja. The state government has assured that full medical care and support will be provided.

In a statement released Saturday, the government confirmed that normalcy has been restored to the affected areas, even as further clearance operations continue. Residents were urged not to panic, as the security forces are operating under strict rules of engagement to protect innocent and unarmed civilians.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, while commending the security agencies, reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for criminality and affirmed his determination to keep Kogi among the safest states in Nigeria.

The Government also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support in the national fight against insecurity, as well as to the Office of the National Security Adviser and all conventional and local security formations involved in the operation.

“As global investors show increasing interest in Kogi, the Ododo administration is committed to sparing no resource in its resolve to crush all criminal elements,” Fanwo added. “The war against insecurity is one we are determined to win, with the support and cooperation of our people.”

The State Government called on community leaders and residents to cooperate with security operatives by providing credible information that can aid in ongoing efforts to flush out criminal elements from the State.