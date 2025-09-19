Security, Flood Preparedness, State Account Balances Top NEC Agenda

The National Economic Council (NEC) has endorsed solar-powered irrigation pumps designed by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for nationwide rollout ahead of the 2025 dry season farming, in a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s food security strategy.

The decision, reached at NEC’s 152nd meeting held Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, signals a shift from petrol-powered systems to solar technology that promises lower operational costs, improved yields, and greater income for farmers. The Council has directed the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to develop funding modalities to enable NASENI mass-produce the pumps once President Bola Tinubu gives approval.

Chairman of the Council, Vice President Kashim Shettima, hailed the innovation as evidence of Nigerian creativity matching global standards. “NASENI’s solar irrigation pumps will reduce farmers’ costs, expand dry-season cultivation, and even provide backup power for households. Their features, including GPS tracking, mobile dashboards, and pay-as-you-go integration, prove that Nigerian ingenuity can compete with the world,” he said.

Shettima added that beyond food security, the technology opens access to carbon credit opportunities for local farmers. He also outlined ongoing government efforts, noting that 250,000 farmers have been insured across eight states, while the ₦250 billion Bank of Agriculture facility is being activated to support smallholders.

The meeting also reviewed national account balances, with the Excess Crude Account at \$535,823.39, the Stabilization Account at ₦83.4 billion, and the Natural Resources Account at ₦125.8 billion.

Other highlights included a briefing on Nigeria’s anticipatory action framework for riverine flooding, a presentation on the upcoming Nigerian Economic Summit, and deliberations on energy costs in food production. Council resolved to prioritize fertilizer optimization, strengthen state-level emergency management, and pursue reforms to improve competitiveness in agriculture and industry.

The resolutions align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with NEC reaffirming its commitment to translating policy into measurable support for farmers and communities nationwide.