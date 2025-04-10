Security: FG receives W/African Police Information System platform from EU

By Andrew Orolua

In a bid to boost security in Nigeria and West African states through regional cooperation, the federal government has formally received the West African Police Information System, WAPIS platform and infrastructure from the European Union and International Police, INTERPOL.

Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, who received the WAPIS programme on behalf of the government from the Interpol Executive Director Police Services, Cyril Gout at the ECOWAS Secretariat, Asokoro, Abuja, said the handing over ceremony symbolizes Nigeria’s strong commitment and active role in regional security cooperation through the programme towards sustaining its initiative, and ensuring enhanced security for both the country and the region.

Gaidam, according to a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations in the ministry, Bolaji Kazeem, recalled that since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between INTERPOL and Nigeria on April 16, 2019, the country has greatly benefited from the implementation of the WAPIS Programme.

He said: “This collaboration has notably resulted in the renovation and operationalization of the Data Collection and Registration Centre (DACORE), inaugurated on the 26th of May 2021, strategically situated at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja.

“At the inception stage, we received an initial donation workstation, which significantly improved the technological capabilities.

“Recognizing the importance of interagency collaboration, we brought onboard key national law enforcement agencies, namely the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Immigration Service, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Correctional Service, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria Customs Service, and the Nigeria Police Force as the coordinating agency.”

Gaidam said, as the Chairman of the WAPIS National Committee (WANACO), he has been ensuring effective implementation of the Programme and had worked relentlessly to foster improved coordination and cooperation among law enforcement agencies, ensuring effective data-driven law enforcement operations across Nigeria.

He added that the Ministry of Police Affairs, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, has proactively submitted a comprehensive budget proposal to President Bola Tinubu, noting that it is already being given commendable attention.

The minister, therefore, promised to ensure a seamless and effective operation by personally overseeing the provision of stable and reliable internet connectivity at the DACORE, facilitating continuous and effective communication with remote locations.

In his remarks, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot pointed out that the Union played a pivotal role in modernizing the effectiveness of the security forces in the region adding that through the expenditure of 380 million Euros they were able to create centralized and secured system for police information at national and regional levels.

Earlier, the INTERPOL Executive Director, Police Services, Cyril Gout appreciated the commitment of the ECOWAS and European Union for their commitment and resilience on the WAPIS project implementation.

He added that integration of several police Information systems represent a major stride that enable them to focus on transnational crimes, human trafficking and information sharing adding that there is the need for more investment on training and capacity building to maintain the effectiveness of the project.