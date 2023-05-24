Security Council Bill: Reps passes independent candidacy, NASS leadership inclusion

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has passed the bill, seeking to provide for independent candidacy in presidential, governorship, National and State Assemblies NASS, as well as local government council elections.

The proposed legislation, the constitution alteration bill No. 58 was passed at plenary on Tuesday.

The House also passed a Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill Nos. 46 seeking membership of the National Security Council to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly.

The bill seeks to alter the third schedule of the principal act to insert paragraph (bb) and (ba) to include, President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The House therefore asked the Clerk, National Assembly to transmit the bills to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent in line with provisions of the Authentication Act.

The green chamber further urged the Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, and Taraba State Houses of Assembly that are yet to forward their resolution on the bills to do so in fulfilment of their constitutionally imposed legislative obligation to the Constitution amendment process.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris-Wase, Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, Babajimi Benson, (APC, Lagos) and 76 other lawmakers.

In the motion, the sponsors said on Wednesday, May 3, 2023; the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit the Constitution, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 47 that has met the requirement of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to the President for assent.

They said: “the Houses of Assembly of Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau and Taraba States yet to forward their resolutions were urged to do so in compliance with Constitutional obligation.

“Aware that the Gombe State House of Assembly has accordingly, forwarded its resolution. Convinced that with the approval of Gombe State House of Assembly, the Constitution, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) Bill Nos. 46 (Membership of the National Security Council to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly), 2023 and 58 (Independent Candidacy), 2023 have met the provisions of Section 9(2) of the Constitution, for passage,” the lawmakers added.