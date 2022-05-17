Section 84 (12) Electoral Act 2022: PDP, Buhari to address Court May 24

By Andrew Orolua

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 24 for definite hearing in a suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the controversial section 84 (11) and (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo fixed the new date on Monday to enable Buhari and PDP address him on the effect of the Court of Appeal judgment in Abuja which declared the contentious section 84 (12) as unconstitutional, null and void.

The Judge on his own, raised the issue on the ground that the PDP’s suit bothers on the same section of the law in which a higher court had made pronouncement that would bind on lower court, DailyTimes gathered.

Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in response made spirited attempts to draw a distinction between the two matters and why the Judge should proceed to hear the PDP’s suit.

READ ALSO: Pastor Bakare: Quran does not support killing based on…

However, Oladipupo Okpeseyi SAN, disagreed with the PDP lawyer, insisting that there was no difference between the Umuahia suit and that of PDP because the two are on the same section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

Following the disagreement, the Judge held that all parties in matter shall address him on May 24 on whether to abide by the Court of Appeal decision or proceed with the one before him.

The section 84 ( 12) of the Electoral Act orders all political appointees to resign from their positions 30 days to the conduct of the primary election that would produce candidates for elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...