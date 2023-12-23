S’East airports to get increased flight time to end delays 

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Ongoing efforts aim to extend flight times from 1800hr to 2100hrs in Southeastern airports. This is applicable to those equipped with night landing and navigational facilities to address potential Yuletide delays.

Captain Chris Najomo, Acting Director General of NCAA, shared plans to include Benin, Uyo, Enugu, and Asaba airports in the extended schedule. However, excluding Owerri due to lacking facilities.

In a proactive move against seasonal disruptions, Najomo emphasized that this extension provides airlines flexibility for additional flights, and better scheduling.

He said the decision to extend without charge ensures airlines meet demands promptly, avoiding delays and cancellations. He highlighted the significance of preventing such issues during the holiday season.

Najomo also expressed concern about illegal flights, citing the recent Abuja-Ibadan incident. According to him fortunately, there were no casualties, but he stressed the risks involved. He further highlighted that with airports that operate only during daylight hours like Ibadan.

Referencing the crash involving a Hawker 800XP aircraft in Ibadan Airport, Najomo underlined the regulatory violation of unlicensed flights and emphasized the potential insurance challenges if casualties were involved.

The Acting DG announced increased surveillance on illegal operations, acknowledging the strain on legal charter operators. He also sought collaboration from stakeholders to foster industry growth.