Season of bloodshed is over ,Adeboye encourages Gov Mutfwang

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has encouraged the Governor of Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang on the spate of killings in recent times, assuring him that the season of bloodshed is over.

Adeboye said he has been interceding privately for the State and has gotten an answer from God that the killings have come to an end.

“The season of bloodshed has come to an end”, he said in Jos during a courtesy visit to Governor Mutfwang on Wednesday.

Lamenting the loss of innocent lives, Adeboye said the church is deeply concerned about the persistent loss of innocent lives.

“We are here to encourage you and to let you know that even in these difficult times, we have not relented in our prayers for Plateau State. We have dedicated a special hour of prayer for the State, believing that a new story will emerge, one of peace, restoration, and hope.

“There are times when the flesh may fail, but God never fails,” Adeboye stated.

The cleric also informed Governor Mutfwang that he and his team were in the State for their annual retreat at the RCCG Camp in Kassa, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area and it was important to pay a visit to the Governor and offer prayers for the State’s healing and restoration.

In his response, Governor Caleb Mutfwang expressed deep appreciation for the RCCG’s consistent support and spiritual intercession on behalf of Plateau State and noted that the RCCG Camp, once deserted due to insecurity, has now resumed activities, signifying a return of hope and resilience.

He credited the proactive efforts of security agencies and their strong collaboration with his administration for the improved security situation, saying, “It is only when men of God lift their voices to heaven that God grants them wisdom and answers the cry of His people.

“We thank you, sir, for your love for the land and your commitment to building the body of Christ. We look forward to joining the prayers because we believe that as we look up to God, our refuge and strength, He will give us divine direction and the wisdom to lead us right.”