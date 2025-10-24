SDP expels Shehu Gabam, others over financial misconduct

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expelled Shehu Gabam, its former national chairman, and other top officials over “allegations of misconduct, financial misappropriation, and abuse of office.”

The party announced the expulsion on Thursday after its National Working Committee (NWC) adopted the findings of an independent disciplinary committee. Other expelled officials include Chukwuma Uchechukwu, the national youth leader.

Speaking in Abuja, Rufus Aiyenigba, national publicity secretary, said the action followed months of investigations and disciplinary proceedings.

Aiyenigba said the disciplinary actions were necessary to “restore integrity, discipline, and internal order within the SDP.”

He said the NWC had earlier suspended Gabam, Uchechukwu, and Clarkson Nnadi, the national auditor, on June 24 after a “prima facie case of misconduct and financial impropriety was established against them.”

“To ensure due process, the party constituted an independent Disciplinary Committee on July 4, 2025, which conducted a two-week investigation and submitted its report on July 18, 2025.

“The NWC reviewed and adopted the White Paper on August 15, 2025, paving the way for the expulsions,” Aiyenigba said

Other expelled members include Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, and Judith Israel Shuaibu.

They were accused of “disloyalty and unlawful entry” into the party’s national secretariat on July 28.

Aiyenigba said the expelled members were “caught by security operatives allegedly in possession of sensitive documents and valuables” and are “currently facing criminal prosecution.”

The expulsions took immediate effect from Thursday, October 23, and were “unanimously endorsed by all members of the NWC.”