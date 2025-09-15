SDGs; Renewing Hope for Mothers, Children in Nigeria

BY ABUBAKAR YUSUF

Driving towards the last five years to the Decade of action, 2020-2030 agenda, the SDGs in Nigeria, under the leadership of the SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire had redoubled efforts to the provision of the 17 Goals as well as wholly domestication of it’s activities commenced over a decade ago.

This ranges from Education, Health, Empowerment, Social services including Economic empowerment, Provision of portable and accessible pipe borne water, Electricity along with engagement outlets both at the top , states and local government area councils that serves as sub-nationals.

In line with the policy directions, the SDGs in Nigeria within the years under review, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that prioritized provision of not only health , but maternal, and child health as the foundation of all health provision particularly in the area of maternal, ante- natal and post -natal led to the additional flag of special hospitals, consisting of 80 bedded and 100 bedded across the six geopolitical zones just two years down the line.

The multi billion naira projects embarked across the country by the SDGs had reduced to the barest minimum the burden of Federal Health institutions across the country which ranges from Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and other Federal and State medical health institutions playing a complimentary roles in the provision of health attention across the country.

Since women and children remain the pillar of the society, the decision of SDGs in Nigeria in line with the policy thrust of the present administration to prioritize health across the 36 states and FCT had improved provision and attention to both mother’s and children particularly in the rural areas.

The Multi Billion Naria investment both in infrastructure, equipment as well as personel by SDGs has brought to an end lack of medical health facilities and care in the rural areas and reduced avoidable and unusual deaths of mothers and children who eventually are the leaders or tomorrow .

With modern facilities and equipment at the rural areas, no doubt, the drive towards the decade of action has begun in earnest with provision of health , education and infrastructural development across the country.

The recent commissioning of the Warri Maternal and Child Care Hospital for the people of Niger- Delta has further solidify federal government efforts towards inculcation of universal health programs in the country.

The Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire led Sustainable Development Goals SDGs which migrated from Millennium Development Goals MDGs has domesticated the entire 17 Goals both at the National, and sub-nationals, moving towards the template of developing countries.

With provision of adequate health facilities across the six geopolitical zones, special Centres and intervention programs, no doubt health related issues had gotten adequate attention across the country.

Since health is wealth and a healthy nation remains a wealthy nation, no doubt Nigeria is gradually moving to the promise land in the area of health care attention.

