S’Court sacks Abure as National Chairman of Labour Party

By Andrew Orolua

The Supreme Court on Friday upturned the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which recognized Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The apex court predicated its decision on the grounds that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to have pronounced Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party after holding that the substance of the case borders on the party’s leadership.

A five-member panel of justices of the Supreme Court unanimously agreed in their judgments that the issue of leadership of a political party was an internal affair of a political party over which courts lacked jurisdiction.

Besides, the apex court in the judgment further observed that Abure’s tenure as National Chairman had since expired.

Recall that, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, who heads a committee set up by the LP to run the affairs of the party in the interim had approached the apex court to challenge the decision of the appellate court recognizing Abure as chairman of the party.

After agreeing with the appellants that the lower court erred in law by acknowledging Abure’s leadership, the apex court subsequently allowed the appeal and quashed the Court of Appeal judgment.

The apex court also went ahead to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the LP for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Commending the apex court decision yesterday the Labour Party in a statement signed by Senator Nenadi E. Usman, PhD Chairman, Labour Party Caretaker Committee said is a victory for democracy.

This judgement by the Supreme Court, “which allowed the appeal filed by Senator Nenadi Usman—declaring it meritorious—while dismissing the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the Labour Party as unmeritorious, is a victory for the rule of law and a significant milestone for our democracy.

“It is important to emphasize that this is not a time for triumphalism—there is no victor and no vanquished. What matters most is our shared commitment to the ideals and aspirations of the Labour Party and the Nigerian people. We must now come together, united in purpose and vision, to move the party forward.

“The Labour Party remains one indivisible family, steadfast in its mission to create a New Nigeria founded on justice, equity, and people-centred governance.

“We call on all party members, supporters, and stakeholders to remain calm, focused, and committed to the democratic ideals that bind us.

A New Nigeria is POssible!”