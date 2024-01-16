S’Court: Bauchi Gov’s victory, validation of peoples’ mandate – Yoruba Community

By Samuel Luka

The recent victory of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Guber candidate, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar at the Supreme court has been described by the Yoruba Community in the state as a clear validation of the will of Bauchi people.

The Yoruba Community in Bauchi which stated this in a congratulatory message to the governor and his deputy, noted that the judgement has put rest, needless bickering, distractions and litigation that greeted the 2023 Governorship election.

In the statement, the President – General, Yoruba Community in Bauchi State, Special Apostle Segun Awofadeji said that the Yoruba Community sincerely rejoices with the Governor and his deputy on their confirmed victory at the supreme Court, Abuja.

“It is our hope that all of us as indigenes and residents in the state will team up with our dear Governor, Kauran Bauchi and Jagaban Katagum to move the state forward in the overall interest of the state”, Awofadeji said.

“The Apex Court has once again stood by the people in validating the election the residents and indigenes of Bauchi State massively and convincingly voted to re – elect Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed as Governor of Bauchi State under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”, he added.

READ ALSO: Oyo LG polls: OYSIEC chair calls for citizens’..

According to him, it is equally important for the Yoruba Community to note that the ruling of the Supreme Court is a victory for all people of Bauchi State irrespective of their political affiliations.

Awofadeji urged that all hands should be on deck to give maximum support to Governor Bala Mohammed’s continuation of good governance and dividend of democracy.

The Yoruba leader added that “Your commitment to the development of Bauchi State is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt that under your leadership, the state will continue to thrive. Your unwavering determination and vision for a better future for the people of Bauchi State are truly commendable, and I am very confident that you will continue to serve with excellence”.

He pledged the unalloyed loyalty and support of the Yoruba Community to Governor Mohammed – led government in the actualisation of his pet project “My Bauchi Project”.

“We are committed to partnering with you to deliver good governance for the people of the State. We pray for progress,unity and prosperity of Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole”, the Yoruba Community leader in the state pledged.