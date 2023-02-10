S’Court affirms Emenike as APC’s Abia Gov’ship candidate

..Dismisses appeal by Buhari’s ex-Minister, Ogah

By Andrew Orolua,Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed Chief Ikechi Emenike as the authentic governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia state in March 11,2023 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision, a five-man panel of Justices of the apex court on Thursday held that the appeal filed by the immediate past Minister of Solid Mineral, Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah to challenge Emenike’s candidacy lacked merit.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar who delivered the lead judgement, upheld the Court of Appeal verdict that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Emenike as the gubernatorial flag-bearer of the APC in Abia state.

The apex court held that four other appeals bordering on the dispute over the governorship ticket of the APC in the state, shall abide by its decision in Ogah’s appeal marked; SC/CV/21/2023.

It held that all the parties should bear their respective costs incurred in pursue of appeal.

It will be recalled that both Ogah and Emenike emerged from parallel primary elections that were held by two factions of the APC in Abia state.

Subsequently, Ogah, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, praying it to compel APC to submit his name to INEC as its lawful candidate.

In the suit he filed through his lawyer, Solomon Umoh, SAN, Ogah, told the court that the direct primary election that produced him, was duly monitored by officials of INEC, adding that the electoral body issued a report to that effect.

He urged the court to nullify the nomination of Emenike and order INEC to publish his name as the lawful APC candidate.

The trial court, in its judgement that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako on November 11, 2022, upheld Ogah’s case and ordered INEC to recognize him.

However, dissatisfied with the judgement, Emenike went to the Court of Appeal where he won.

The appellate court, in the judgement it delivered on December 23, 2022, nullified the decision of the high court.

It held that trial Justice Nyako erred in law, when she wrongly assumed jurisdiction and determined the pre-election suit Ogah filed against Emenike.

The appellate court held that the trial judge ought to have considered the issue of jurisdiction that was raised by defendants in the matter, before she upheld the outcome of the direct primaries that produced Ogah as candidate of the party for the election.

Describing the issue of jurisdiction as fundamental, the appellate court held that the former Minister, having failed to participate in the indirect primary election the APC conducted in Abia state, lacked the locus standi to challenge its outcome.

More so, it held that a report by INEC, which Ogah relied on, was not legally sufficient to validate the direct primary election that was conducted by the APC faction that conducted the primary election through which he emerged.

The appellate court said it found no reason to deviate from an earlier verdict of the Court of Appeal in Owerri, which declared Emenike as the bonafide candidate of the party for the election.

Consequently, it dismissed Ogah’s case for want of merit, even as it made an order setting aside the high court judgement that was in his favour.

Cited as Respondents in Ogah’s appeal to the Supreme Court, were Emenike, APC, its National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, INEC and Dan Eke.

The APC had in all the processes it filed before the court, identified Emenike as its candidate for the governorship election.

