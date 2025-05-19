Scottie Scheffler Leads PGA Championship into Final Round

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heads into the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a commanding three-shot lead.

The 28-year-old American carded a steady third-round 67, maintaining composure across challenging pin positions and gusty conditions.

Scheffler, who already has a Masters title and multiple PGA Tour wins under his belt, is chasing his second major championship.

His calm demeanor and clinical ball-striking have set him apart this week, especially on Quail Hollow’s infamous “Green Mile”—a tough closing stretch from holes 16 to 18. Scheffler birdied the par-3 17th on Saturday, widening the gap over his closest rival, Sweden’s Alex Noren, who sits at three strokes behind.

The PGA Championship is the second major of the calendar year and a key stop in the race for the FedEx Cup. Quail Hollow, previously host of the 2017 PGA Championship and the 2022 Presidents Cup, has proven a formidable test, with only a handful of players finishing under par.

Other notable contenders include Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, who will need aggressive final rounds to have a chance at catching Scheffler. With pressure mounting and history on the line, all eyes are on whether Scheffler can close out what could be a career-defining week.