SCOAN’S partners donate £10,000 to Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), and its Emmanuel TV Partners have donated £10,000, about N9milion as a relief support to victims of the recent earthquake that devastated some parts of Turkey and Syria.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake which occurred on February 6, 2023 shocked the world with its volume of destruction to lives and properties. This was followed by other devastating twin earthquakes which leaves thousands dead, injured and homeless.

It was the 6th most deadly natural disaster this century after the 2005 tremor which killed about 73,000 in Pakistan.

In Turkey, some 4.6 million children living in the Turkish provinces were badly hit by the disaster leaving the country in disarray of a gigantic humanitarian needs

The Turkish community groups living on the UK particularly in Hackney and Haringey Boroughs of North London have since mobilised themselves into raising donations and relief items to Turkey. Over 200,000 people were displaced and over 100,000 badly injured in the incident apart from over 70,000 lives lost in the disaster.

One of such groups is the LONDON ALEVI CULTURAL CENTRE and CEMEVI both working with other organisations to provide money and relief items.

It is through these acknowledged organizations that the SCOAN’S Emmanuel TV Partners Relief/ Charity donated ten thousand pounds to help in resettling displaced people and giving them a new lease of life.

Commenting on the earthquake, the SCOAN leader, Pastor Evelyn Joshua who was visibly sad at the disaster described it as a “great humanitarian calamity” calling on all “true human beings to please partake in bringing relief to our fellow human beings now in critical life conditions as a result of these terrible earthquakes”.

“God is love, we are His image and we must live and lead in love”, she said adding:

“Every kindness you heartily show at this period of their needs illustrates clearly the place of love in human affairs as a tool of human relationships and good neighborliness”.

Assuring that SCOAN would continue to sustain the lofty legacy of humanitarianism and altruism of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua, the Woman God said the foundation of the Church was Love as shown in the Commission’s logo: “Let Love Lead” for Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour is love.

She praised the partners all over the world for their indefatigable spirit at always ready for render selfless services fellow human beings, praying that God’s grace, mercy and favour would always speak for them at every moment of their needs.

“Let us all continue in good works with concrete love for all around us with our light shining for people to glorify our Father in Heaven” she said. She said the exercise would be a continuous one as God ministers to the hearts of His children for an improved and better humanity.

