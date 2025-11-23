Schools Attack: Nigeria Drifting Towards State Failure – ADP 

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has condemned with anger a fresh attack on a school in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, where armed men reportedly stormed the community and abducted students and staff.

National Chairman of the party, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, on Saturday said the latest assault is another glaring sign that the country is “drifting towards state failure” as school attacks continue to rise across the region.

The party described Nigeria as a nation “under siege,” questioning how insecurity has worsened to the point where bandits now raid educational institutions with ease.

The frequency, boldness, and coordination of these attacks show a dangerous collapse of security architecture across parts of Nigeria,” the statement read. “While Nigeria as a whole has not collapsed, the Nigerian state is clearly failing in several regions.”

The party issued a list of urgent demands to the Federal Government, insisting that authorities must stop offering excuses and confront the crisis head-on. Among the demands are immediate rescue operations, tighter security around schools, reinforced military presence in high-risk areas, a full investigation into security lapses, transparent communication, and a national emergency response plan for school safety.

ADP stressed that Nigeria cannot continue to “normalise evil” while children remain soft targets for criminal gangs.

The party also extended condolences to families and communities affected by the attack, saying its thoughts are with the victims as the nation grapples with a worsening security challenge.

“Nigeria must not fail and we will not allow it to fail,” the statement concluded.