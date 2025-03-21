Schoolgirl plucking mangoes assaulted in Maiduguri

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A man, Mamman Shettima Baba, has been arrested for violently assaulting a young schoolgirl who plucked mangoes from a compound in Pompomari Housing Estate, Maiduguri.

The attack, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, showed Shettima Baba mercilessly flogging the girl with a thick stick while his wife recorded the scene, encouraging him to continue.

Eyewitnesses reported that the girl and her friends, on their way home from school, entered a compound with an open gate to pick mangoes. Some Almajiri children caught one of the girls and handed her over to the woman residing there. She then ordered her husband to punish the child, leading to the brutal beating.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) responded swiftly to the viral footage, arresting Shettima Baba. NSCDC Commandant Abdulrazaq Haroon confirmed the arrest, revealing that the suspect admitted to the assault, justifying his actions by claiming that students frequently stole mangoes from his tree.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with legal practitioners, child rights activists, and government officials demanding strict legal action.

Hamza Nuhu Dantani, a legal practitioner, has petitioned the Borno State Commissioner of Police, calling for Shettima Baba’s immediate prosecution.

The petition accuses him of assault, criminal intimidation, causing grievous harm, and attempted homicide, citing violations of the Borno State Penal Code Law, 2023. It also demands:

The immediate prosecution of Shettima Baba.

A full investigation to identify and charge any accomplices.

Medical and psychological support for the victim.

A public warning against violence and abuse of minors.

The Borno State Commissioner of Education, Lawan Abbah Wakilbe, and the Commissioner of Justice have assured the public that justice will be served.

Despite legal protections for minors, human rights abuses in Borno State often go unpunished due to political influence and social pressure.

Observers are watching closely to see whether this case will lead to real consequences or become another example of impunity.