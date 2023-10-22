School proprietor arrested for allegedly defiling 4 year old pupil

By Nosa Akenzua

“The Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of the owner of Great Leaders International School in Agbor-Obi, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old female pupil of the school.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Rich Aunty Amina (@EverythingMai_), had posted about the alleged rape.

Amina said the suspect identified as the principal of the school “used scissors to tear her up so he can fit inside her!”

Amina further alleged, “She (the girl) came back from school complaining to her mom that she was feeling pains, the mom checked her and saw blood clots coming from the child’s vagina!

“The man’s lawyer is currently telling the mom that they should just settle her and her daughter.”

Reacting to the post, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, initially said that the police was not aware of the incident and that they were waiting for an official report from the family.

However, in an updated reaction to the matter, the police spokesperson said that the Area Commander in Agbor confirmed that the incident happened two weeks ago and that the suspect was arrested but he denied the allegation.

The PPRO said, “The Area Commander just called that this incident happened two weeks ago, though the owner of the school denied it, the Area Commander Agbor and not the Division is currently handling it.

“I will revert when I get the full update, but what I am assuring us is that justice will prevail.

“However, we should avoid settlement because these days parents especially from rural areas go behind the police and collect money from suspects thereby making prosecution very difficult.”

Apologising to the X user for earlier suggesting that she posted what she was not 100% sure of, Edafe said, “@EverythingMai_ Sorry for the misunderstanding. We are all fighting for the same purpose, don’t take it personal.”

Efforts to get comments from the school failed as calls made to the phone numbers on the school’s banner were not answered. It was gathered that it is almost a common practice with some ‘mushroom school owners’ in Delta State as sleeping with under age females was an alleged method of rituals to bring a boom in their school system.

Meanwhile, DSP Bright Edafe has confirmed the arrest of a housewife who allegedly bathed her rival with boiled water in Asaba, saying that the woman was nabbed on her way out of Asaba while she had been on the run.

Recall that a housewife in Asaba ( her name withheld) allegedly bathed her rival with boiled water around Ogbesowe Quarters of Asaba last week and disappeared into the thin air but the Police at the A Division Police Station in Asaba where her victim was taken to before the FMC, Asaba, said that they launched a manhunt for the woman. Source alleged that the woman has been at war with the husband over his alleged randy activities, threatening that she would teach her rivals lessons.

