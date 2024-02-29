School feedings: Gobal Coalition commends Tinubu

..describes him a leader, who values human investment

By Tom Okpe

A Coalition of Global organisation, consisting of 99 countries has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the school feeding program of the administration, describing him as a visionary and determined leader, who values human capital development.

According to Dr Yetunde Adeniji, Senior Special Assistant on School feeding to the President, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, the coalition, based in Rome, lauded President Tinubu for his unwavering vision and determination as a forward thinking leader with an in-depth understanding of the value in human capital investment.

This commendation was also, made in the February newsletter released, and made available to the Daily Times on Tuesday in Abuja, commending efforts of President Tinubu’s

dedication to providing nutritious meals to school children in Nigeria.

The newsletter also recognized the ongoing collaboration between Government, Schools, and Local Communities towards implementing the school feeding program, acknowledging that, “the synergy would allow the program, reach more children and provide them with necessary support to thrive, both academically and physically.

“Tinubu’s dedication which reflects commitments in addressing food insecurity among school children, will not only improve health and well-being of students, but will also, contribute to the overall academic performance and attendance.”

The group noted that as a member of the School Meals Coalition, Nigeria under President Tinubu’s leadership has set an example for other nations to follow, ensuring that no child goes, hungry.

The coalition however expressed commitment to continue partnering, in collaboration with President Tinubu, through the Senior Special Assistant on School Feeding, Dr Adeniji in furthering their shared goal of providing nutritious meals to school children.