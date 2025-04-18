School Feeding: Presidency mull partnership with Tetra Pak

By Tom Okpe

The Presidency has deemed it fit, to partner with Tetra Pak, a global food processing and packaging solutions Company on the implementation of the nationwide school feeding programme.

Top Government functionaries, including the Senior Special Assistant to the President on school feeding, Dr Yetunde Adeniji, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, nutrition and food safety experts met with officials of Tetra Pak led by its Managing Director, Haithem Debbiche in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, recently to explore ways of achieving the objective.

The gathering brought together key stakeholders from Government Agencies’, Development’ Partners, Civil Society Organizations, and Educational Institutions, to deliberate on the progress, challenges, and future directions of the School Feeding Programme.

Yetunde who expressed happiness over the enthusiasm displayed by the management of Tetra Pak on the implementation of the programme called for concerted efforts, aimed at ensuring the smooth takeoffs of the schools feeding programme which is in line with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.

She said: ” There is an urgent need for synergy between Tetra Pak and Government, to fast track investment in the National Home Grown School Feeding program.

“I commend the Minister of State for Humanitarian and other stakeholders for responding promptly for the stakeholders engagement initiated by my office and Tetra Pak, as Presidential Tinubu is committed to the implementation of the school feeding programme,” Dr Adeniji said.

In his speech, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and poverty reduction, Dr Sununu, emphasized the critical role of the feeding initiative in boosting school enrollment, enhancing children’s nutritional status, and supporting local economies through the engagement of local farmers and caterers.

He further reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the program as a strategic tool in the fight against hunger, malnutrition, and out-of-school syndrome among Nigerian children.