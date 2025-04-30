School Feeding: FG Disassociates From Fraudulent Organisations Issuing Fake Award Contracts

By Tom Okpe

The Federal Government has disassociated from fake award letters, requesting payments to individual accounts on School Feeding programm of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

This is as the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding on Wednesday, noted that unsuspecting members of the public are fraudulently, cajoled by these unscrupulous elements for their nefarious activities.

Dr Yetunde Adeniji, Senior Special Adviser to the President on School Feeding, in a statement, alerted stakeholders and members of the public to be aware of this recent, ugly trend.

She said: “This is to notify the general public that some individuals and organizations are fraudulently issuing fake awards and requesting payments to individual accounts in the name of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding.

“We wish to state categorically that, Office of the SSAP on School Feeding does not charge any fee for awards, recognitions, or engagements.

“We do not ask individuals or organizations to make payments to individual accounts for any purpose related to our programs or activities.

“Any request for payment or issuance of awards in our name should be treated with caution,” urging that; “any suspicious activities or requests, should be reported to the law enforcement agencies.

“We appreciate your cooperation and vigilance in this matter,” Adeniji added.