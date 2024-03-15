School Children Abduction: Speaker leads House delegation to Kaduna

…assures of Reps’ readiness to partner with State Govts to end insecurity

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday, led a high-powered delegation of House Members, to Kaduna to commiserate with the Government and people of the State, following the abduction of school children in Kuriga Community on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Recall that bandits in their large numbers invaded Kuriga, and abducted over 280 school children, who were at school for learning, on the morning of that day.

Concerned by the unfortunate development, Speaker Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, was at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna alongside many of his colleagues, who met and commiserated with Governor Uba Sani and by extension, people of the State.

Expressing sadness at the resurgence of kidnapping in the State, which saw the abduction of the school children, Speaker Abbas told Governor Sani that; “the House received the news with a big shock,” assuring that the House would use all available legislative instruments to partner with the State Government and others to come up with solutions that would end insecurity, not only in the State, but also across the country.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the school children, we thought we had seen the end of kidnappings in Kaduna State and the country, only for it to rear its ugly head in a devastating manner.

“We are ready to partner with you in coming up with security solutions that will ensure that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” the Speaker said.

He commended the Governor and members of his cabinet for the measures and policies put in place to nip the resurgence of insecurity in the bud, acknowledging efforts of both the Federal and State Governments to quickly rescue the children and safely reunite them with their families.

According to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker also, noted that since inauguration in June 2023, the 10th House has prioritised National Security, as it is the second most important item in the House Legislative Agenda.

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani, while thanking the Speaker and his colleagues for the visit to commiserate with the people of Kaduna State, urged the House to revisit the issue of State Police.

“We are, also ready to partner with you, to support you because Nigeria belongs to all of us. The most important thing to any Government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens, and I believe the National Assembly should lead.

“I want to urge the House to revisit the issue of State Police,” Governor Sani said.

The Speaker was accompanied on the visit by the House Leader, Rep Julius Ihonvbere; Caucus Leaders of both the North and the South in the House, Rep Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Rep Nicholas Mutu, and the Deputy Caucus Leader, Rep Babajimi Benson.

Also, part of the delegation were Leader of the North Central Caucus, Rep Ahmed Idris Wase; Leader of the North East Caucus, Rep Mukhtar Aliyu Betara; Leader of the North West Caucus, Rep Sada Soli; Leader of the South West Caucus, Rep James Abiodun Faleke; Leader of the South East Caucus, Rep Igariwey Iduma Enwo, and Leader of the South South Caucus, Rep Agbedi Frederick.

Members of the Kaduna State Caucus in the House, led by the Caucus Leader, Rep Amos Magaji Gwamna, were also part of the delegation.