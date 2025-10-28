‘Save our collapsing health system’: Resident doctors appeal directly to Tinubu

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has sought the personal intervention of President Tinubu over the non-implementation of their 19-point demands, warning that Nigeria’s health sector is on the verge of collapse.

In a letter on Monday, titled ‘A Passionate Appeal to the Commander-in-Chief of the Federation’, the doctors urged Tinubu to address long-standing demands, including salary arrears, implementation of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS), and improved welfare.

The letter, signed by NARD president Mohammad Suleiman, said many members are yet to receive their legitimate entitlements despite several signed agreements.

“We are not politicians. We are doctors — men and women devoted to saving lives, working long hours in often harsh and under-resourced conditions.

“Our appeal is simple and sincere: we seek not luxuries, but the basic salaries, allowances, and welfare packages that have already been approved and promised by government,” the letter read.

NARD added that the continued neglect of frontline medical workers “threatens the very foundation of the country’s healthcare delivery system”.

The appeal comes as the association plans to commence an “indefinite nationwide strike” on November 1 over “the persistent neglect of its welfare and working conditions”.

The association had earlier embarked on a “five-day warning strike”. The federal capital territory (FCT) chapter of NARD is already on an “indefinite strike” over unpaid salary arrears and other issues.

The resident doctors appealed to President Tinubu to demonstrate his “fatherly leadership” to “restore hope, trust, and stability” to the healthcare system.

“Mr President, you have always been known for your compassion, fairness, and courage in addressing difficult national challenges.

“We therefore appeal to you to personally intervene and resolve these long-standing issues to save our collapsing health system,” the letter added.