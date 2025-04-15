Saudi billionaire Shaaban Marwan Abbas to speak at SOFT Conference Dubai

…it’s a global gathering of power, purpose, progress says organiser

By Tunde Opalana

One of Saudi Arabia’s most influential billionaires and a visionary in global trade and infrastructure investment, Shaaban Marwan Abbas will take the centre stage as a keynote speaker at the groundbreaking Sustainability, Opportunities, and Future Technology (SOFT) Conference taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Organisers of SOFT Conference, the Godwin Aigboviose Foundation, in collaboration with *Eki Co-Net*, a rising African climate tech company, proudly announced that this high-level summit has confirmed the participation of billionaires and investors from Russia, Asia, America, and across the Middle East.

The founder Godwin Aigboviose-Omage in a statement on Monday said all the participants for the conference scheduled for 29th-30th July 2025, are united by one bold goal: “to fund and support key government projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Committed to building a sustainable future, the founder said Shaaban Marwan Abbas, known for his vast portfolio across energy, infrastructure, and innovation.

“He is set to deliver a transformative keynote address focused on unlocking strategic private sector investments for climate action, sustainable cities, and technological advancement. His involvement signals the seriousness of the private sector in reshaping the global development landscape,

“Having Mr. Shaaban Marwan Abbas join this global stage is a landmark moment. His track record in transformative investments across continents embodies the spirit of SOFT—where sustainability meets opportunity and future technology,” he said.

Godwin -Aigboviose who is also the founder and CEO of Eki Co-Net emphasized that the event is more than a Conference but a movement of global stakeholders.

He said “the SOFT Conference is not just another global event—it is a power-packed platform for collaboration between billionaires, policymakers, and tech innovators, designed to create actionable funding opportunities for climate-smart government projects around the world.”

On expectations for attendees, the founder said “attendees will gain exclusive access to global funding networks, policy dialogues, and technology showcases, with the rare opportunity to network with confirmed billionaire investors and impact leaders from every region of the world.

“With Shaaban Marwan Abbas sharing the spotlight, the conference promises to inspire a new wave of public-private partnerships that fund the future.

Godwin Aigboviose Foundation is an initiative driving leadership, innovation, and global partnerships for sustainable impact while Eki Co-Net is a climate tech company developing smart digital solutions to promote environmental sustainability and carbon reduction.