Saturday Rerun, IPC appeals for peace in Taraba

By Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo

The Taraba State Chapter of the Independent Peace Committee (IPC) has called on the candidates of various political parties participating in the Saturday Federal House of Representatives re-run election in the state to maintain peace during the exercise.

The Chairman, IPC in the state, Professor Talla Ngarka, who also advised that the electorates be allowed to vote their choice Candidates gave the advice while briefing the Media this Tuesday in Jalingo the state capital.

“We want to appeal to the House of Representatives candidates and Political Parties taking part in the election to be peaceful and allow the people to freely vote their choice in the election”, he advised.

Ngarka told Journalists that the selected Wards in Takum, Donga and Ussa Federal Constituency where elections would be taking place are Chanchanji, Rogo, Fete, Shibong in Takum Local Government Area.

Other areas according to him are; Lissam, Kwesati and Kwambai Wards of Ussa Local Government Area of the State.

IPC Boss in Taraba was briefing Journalists over renewed hostilities in Ussa and Bali Local Government Areas of the state.

“As a Peace Initiative, while NPC was busy galvanizing citizens’ support for peaceful coexistence among the people, crisis erupted in Ussa Local Government Area killing scores of people, many were rendered homeless with property worth millions of Naira destroyed”,

While condemning the above stated attack and killings, IPC also got the news of another breach of peace in Dugwer community of Bali Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that one person was killed during the attack, describing the crisis as an attempt to take over land belonging to local residents who according to him have lived in the place for over 60 years.

While calling on Governor Darius Ishaku to wade into the alleged forceful eviction of the people of Dugwer community and ensure that the right thing is done, IPC also condemned the killings and attacks in other affected Communities and Wards.

“We condemn these incidents and call on security agencies who are already investigating the incidents to do due diligence and restore peace in the affected communities”,

“The attack, killings and destructions in Ussa is unfortunate, unacceptable and highly condemnable”, he added.

