Satomi hails President Tinubu for appointing Gbajabiamila COS

By Tunde Opalana

Engr Satomi Ahmad, a House of Representatives member representing Jere Federal Constituency, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff.

Gbajabiamila was appointed to the position on Friday and will assume office on June 14, when his tenure as a Legislator and the 9th Speaker of the House of Representatives comes to an end.

Engr. Satomi expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of Gbajabiamila as the COS to President.

He expressed optimism that with the wealth of experience and parliamentary duty for 20 years, Gbajabiamila’s appointment didn’t come as a surprise, as Nigeria needed intellectuals to help the President move the nation forward.

The legislator also added that ‘ Femi Gbajabiamila has the competence and capacity to be the COS.

Engr. Satomi highlighted the tenure of Gbajabiamila, as the 9th Speaker, as one of the most successful in the history of the National Assembly.”