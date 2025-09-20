Nigerian music producer and recording artist Sarz has announced that his new album, Protect Sarz At All Costs, will be released on September 26, 2025, sparking excitement among fans and industry insiders.

The project marks Sarz’s long-awaited return with a full-length body of work. Over the past decade, Sarz, born Osabuohien Osaretin, has built a reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most innovative producers, with credits for global stars including Wizkid, Drake, Beyoncé, Burna Boy, and Niniola. His sonic versatility has earned him nicknames like “Sarz On The Beat” and “Sound Architect,” titles that underline his pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s modern sound.

Although the tracklist and collaborations have not yet been revealed, teasers suggest a rich blend of Afrofusion, electronic influences, and experimental rhythms. Industry watchers believe Protect Sarz At All Costs could serve as both a personal statement and a cultural milestone.

Fans took to social media shortly after the announcement, expressing their anticipation. Many described the album as one of the most awaited Nigerian projects of 2025, with hashtags like #ProtectSarzAtAllCosts trending within hours.

Beyond excitement, music critics say the album could further cement Afrobeats’ global dominance. With Nigerian artists filling international charts and stadiums, Sarz’s project is expected to add to the country’s cultural exports. Some insiders have hinted that international features may be included, which could expand the album’s reach to Europe and North America.

Sarz himself has remained tight-lipped about the concept, but in previous interviews, he emphasized the importance of authenticity and evolution in music. “I don’t just make beats, I create experiences,” he once said, hinting at the type of artistry fans should expect.

As the countdown continues, many anticipate listening parties, live performances, and possible tour dates accompanying the release. For fans of Afrobeats and global music lovers, Protect Sarz At All Costs is already shaping up to be one of the year’s defining projects.