Sarian Oruene is one actress who has a coat of many colours

Sarian Martin Oruene, a celebrated Nollywood actress and businesswoman, recently spoke about her journey from portraying fantasy to reality.

The native of Bayelsa State admitted that her desire to become an actress dates all the way back to her secondary school years. Consequently, she successfully negotiated the secondary school production feature to a successful career in 2019.

Oruene believed that acting was a natural phenomena, and she was determined to succeed through perseverance, hard effort, and personal growth. “My acting journey started when I was in secondary school, we did a production in school and then in my church before I came to Lagos and officially took it as a carrier in 2019 after I finished the university. I studied fine art at Niger Delta University,” she remarked.

“I discovered my passion for acting in secondary school when I did my very first production and since then I knew that I was going to chase the Carrier after school.” she continued.

Sarian Oruene most certainly has a coat of many colours as she claims to be a model (a former beauty queen), an accomplished politician, the proprietor of a beauty salon and spa, among many other successful ventures.

Oruene gained notoriety after landing the character of Amaka in the Africa Magic original love drama “Freda,” which is about a wealthy blogger who does everything in her power to maintain control over her relationship and make sure her man doesn’t make more money than her.