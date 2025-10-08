Saraki: Cornelius Adebayo was a patriot who helped nurture the democracy 

Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has paid tribute to the late Cornelius Adebayo, describing him as a patriot and statesman.

Saraki made the statement at a night of tributes and service of songs held in Abuja on Tuesday in honour of the former governor of Kwara State.

He mentioned that the deceased played a pivotal role in birthing and defending the democracy Nigeria enjoys today.

“He sacrificed his soul for the democracy that all of us are enjoying today. I can see many products of that democracy in this room,” Saraki said.

Among the dignitaries present were Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and other prominent Nigerians who worked closely with the late elder statesman.

Saraki recalled how his father, the late Dr. Olusola Saraki, had often spoken fondly of Adebayo’s integrity and contribution to governance in Kwara State.

“My father once told me after I won my first election that it was sweet but the sweeter one was when C.O. Adebayo became governor,” he said.

Adebayo, who governed Kwara in 1983 before the military coup that ended the Second Republic, was also a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a group that risked everything to reclaim the June 12, 1993 presidential mandate of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

Saraki noted that despite belonging to different political tendencies, he and Adebayo shared a deep mutual respect founded on their common love for the state and for Nigeria.

“He was a man of integrity and courage. Even as a former governor, he never hesitated to tell me where he felt something needed to be done differently and we lack that today in our society,” the former senate president noted.

He added that Adebayo’s legacy would endure not only in Kwara but across Nigeria as a reminder that public service is most meaningful when anchored on honesty and conviction.

“He was a nationalist to the core, a leader who believed that Nigeria could only grow when guided by truth and conscience,” Saraki added.

Dr. Saraki extended condolences to the Adebayo family, praying that God would comfort them and grant the departed statesman eternal rest.