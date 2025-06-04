Sapele residents decry lack of mosquito net distribution, seek Commissioner’s intervention

By Owen Akenzua

Residents of Sapele in Delta State have raised serious concerns over the apparent failure of those responsible to implement the state government’s mosquito net distribution in their area, calling on the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, to investigate and address the issue promptly.

Despite the Delta State government’s announcement of a mass distribution of 3.182 million insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) across the 25 local government areas of the state, many Sapele residents report they have yet to receive any nets.

Mrs. Elizabeth Kevwe, a mother of five from the Amukpe area, expressed her frustration: “We were told to register at the nearest health center, which I did. But when it was time to collect the nets, they said there were none left. Meanwhile, others received multiple nets. It’s disheartening.”

Another resident, Mr. Igho Emuakpor, alleged that the distribution process was marred by favoritism and a lack of transparency. “It’s supposed to be for everyone, especially the vulnerable—children and the elderly. But what we saw was a political-style distribution. If you didn’t know anyone, you got nothing,” he claimed.

Community leaders and civil society groups have also voiced their concerns, urging the state government to audit the distribution process and hold accountable those responsible for any discrepancies.

Comrade Felix Itepi, coordinator of the Observer Health Watch Initiative, stated: “We call on Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, to urgently look into this matter. The objective of reducing malaria prevalence through this campaign is being undermined. The commissioner must act fast to restore public trust.”

“Those responsible for the distribution in Sapele must be held accountable for the lapses observed. It’s unacceptable that many residents are left without protection against malaria,” said Comrade Felix Itepi.

Efforts to reach the Delta State Ministry of Health for official comments were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.