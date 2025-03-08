Sapele LG presents N11.7bn ‘Budget of Development’ for 2025

By Owen Akenzua

The Chairman of Sapele Local Government Council, Hon. Chief Bright Abeke, on Thursday, presented the 2025 Budget Estimates to the legislative arm of the council.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Development”, is aimed at addressing key infrastructural gaps and improving the well-being of residents in line with the MORE agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Addressing the lawmakers at the legislative chamber, Abeke expressed confidence in the council’s ability to implement transformational projects despite economic challenges. According to him, the budget stands at N11,769,447,971.94, representing a 28.55% increase from the previous year. He noted that with improved revenue from the Federation Account and the removal of fuel subsidies, the council is poised to deliver more people-oriented projects.

The breakdown of the budget indicates that N5.67 billion has been allocated for recurrent expenditure, while N6.09 billion is earmarked for capital projects. The chairman assured that the funds would be judiciously utilized to accelerate development across the local government area. “We are committed to fostering financial independence by strengthening local revenue sources beyond oil revenue,” he stated.

Highlighting some achievements of his administration since assuming office in July 2024, Abeke listed projects such as the palliative repairs of Amukpe Roundabout, reconstruction of Palmer Road, procurement of a new tipper, and renovation of key council offices. Additionally, efforts have been made to clear blocked drains, improve security infrastructure, and provide essential facilities for schools and government agencies.

Security remained a key focus in the chairman’s speech, as he commended security agencies and community stakeholders for their role in maintaining peace in Sapele. He disclosed that proactive measures, such as clearing overgrown bushes along major highways and supporting security agencies with vehicles, have helped curb criminal activities, particularly kidnapping.

In his call for legislative backing, Abeke urged the Sapele Legislative Council to swiftly approve the budget to facilitate its early implementation. “This budget is designed to bring relief to our people and reposition Sapele for greater economic growth. I appeal to this honorable house to give it expeditious consideration,” he pleaded.

Expressing gratitude to council workers and stakeholders, the chairman praised the commitment of civil servants, political leaders, and community members in ensuring good governance. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, emphasizing that all developmental interventions will be executed with diligence.