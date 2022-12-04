Sanwo-Olu’s Kicks Off 2nd term campaign

By Godwin Anyebe

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has formally commenced his re-election campaign with the theme: “Greater Lagos Rising”. Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, are the gubernatorial candidate and running mate on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the March 11th 2023 governorship election.

Speaking on this development in a press conference recently in Lagos, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso urged Lagosians to brace up for an exciting campaign season like never seen before, adding that, a government that has delivered on its promises, has many reasons to campaign boldly.

The Commissioner recalled how Lagos managed and navigated through the challenges of the first three years of the Sanwo-Olu administration, which anchored its campaign thrust on Greater Lagos Rising while seeking to be elected in 2019.

The records of the administration propelled the Governor and his Deputy to put their hats in the ring again, the commissioner said.

Expanding on the storied journey of the triumph of the human spirit over challenges as typified by Governor Sanwo-Olu, Omotoso announced: “With all sense of humility, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has sent us here to say, ‘I am running on records. Get ready for more’”

Just a month in office, the administration had faced its litmus test with Lagos witnessing torrential rainfall which impacted negatively on the state of roads, causing traffic snarls and attendant hardship on the citizens.

The response of the Sanwo-Olu administration was to launch the #FixingLagosRoads Campaign, an intensive road rehabilitation campaign. Then came the tragic pipeline explosion at NNPC in Ijagemo, as a result of the activities of pipeline vandals. Governor Sanwo-Olu mobilised help for the helpless.

There were also the commercial motorcycle (okada) menace, which got critics railing at the government. But Governor Sanwo-Olu rode the storm. “The move was a containment strategy to keep their activities manageable for the already over-stretched security agencies. Again, respite came the way of the citizens who applauded the bold move by the Sanwo-Olu administration”, the commissioner added.

READ ALSO: IGP deploys personnel as Abuja-Kaduna train resumes…

He recalled the setback that Covid-19 pandemic could have caused to Lagos but for a courageous and brave Governor and Deputy Governor. In the end, Lagos emerged the global example for the medical world on how to fight the pandemic.

Further, he disclosed that, ENDSARS also almost grounded the state with critical infrastructure massively destroyed, noting that, Lagos of Sanwo-Olu came out stronger within a few weeks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched the Rebuild Lagos initiative aimed at rebuilding all that was destroyed during the protest.

He said that a greater Lagos rising is not only appropriate for a state that achieved so much in spite of all odds, but also a “thematic continuum of what we promised in 2019”.

“We promised our people a greater Lagos. What do we see around us? Abundant evidence of a new city rising from the womb of time. We do not make a false claim of having reached the zenith of our journey. Our contextual usage of the word is as an adjective that suggests an upward slop, an increase and an upward movement. These are the signs discerning minds can see all around the City of Lagos today,” the Commissioner said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...