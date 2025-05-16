Sanwo-Olu urges long-term transport reforms for sustainable growth

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stressed the need for visionary policies, community buy-in, and sustained political will to ensure success in the transportation sector.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by Dr Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said this recently in Lagos.

According to her, “Copenhagen has built a cycling-first culture supported by infrastructure and safety, Singapore leveraged technology and integrated land-use planning to optimise urban movement.

“Bogotá revolutionised public mobility with affordable Bus Rapid Transit systems, and Tokyo and Seoul have built dense, reliable metro systems that move millions daily with clockwork efficiency.

“Amsterdam has made multimodal transport, including ferries, bicycles, trams, and electric buses, a daily reality,” he said.

He said Lagos was taking these lessons seriously, adding that through LAMATA, the state was creating a transport ecosystem that was multimodal, future-focused, and inclusive.

Sanwo-Olu said LAMATA’s multimodal blueprint was setting the foundation for a unified network, linking roads, rail, ferries, and walkways.

He added that sustainable transport required strong institutions and collaboration across ministries, agencies, and tiers of government.

“Transport infrastructure is a long-term investment. We must depoliticise projects and ensure that national and state transport plans transcend electoral cycles.

“We must reduce our transport emissions, invest in electric mobility, adopt climate-resilient infrastructure, and ensure our solutions protect the environment and the most vulnerable.

“If we remain focused and united in our collaborative efforts, Nigeria will not only catch up in the race for sustainable transportation, but will set a benchmark for others to follow, leading the way toward a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable transport system for generations to come,” he said.

Former Lagos State Commissioner of Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, noted that Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads, as major cities, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, are expanding at an unprecedented pace.

Oladeinde, also the Principal Consultant, Frederic Oladeinde Consultancy Services Ltd., said that by 2050, the country’s population was projected to exceed 400 million.

He added that without urgent and strategic reforms in our transportation sector, the country risks undermining its economic growth, social stability, and environmental sustainability.

He noted that there were some action steps Nigeria needed to take to ensure a sustainable transport system.

“Nigeria needs to strengthen Institutions, build and empower strong, unified transport agencies at the federal, state, and city levels-similar to Singapore’s Land Transport Authority.

“Focus on public and non-motorised transport, prioritise investments in BRT systems, rail networks, waterways, and infrastructure that supports walking and cycling.

“Nigeria should adopt innovative financing models such as public-private partnerships, land value capture, congestion charges, and climate-related funding to ensure long-term investment in transport infrastructure,” he said.

He pointed out that leveraging digital tools could transform transport management, calling for the implementation of smart fare systems, real-time traffic monitoring, and digital journey planners to improve efficiency and enhance the commuter experience.

He urged that cities must be designed with transport at the core, noting that compact, well-connected urban areas are more sustainable and efficient than sprawling, car-dependent developments.

“The future of transport in Nigeria will not be left to chance, it will be shaped by the decisions we make today.

“We do not need to reinvent the wheel. Proven models exist, and the lessons are clear. What’s required now is the courage to adapt these lessons to Nigeria’s unique context, with vision, discipline, and unwavering commitment,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Oluwasegun Musa, the Chairman, GTP, noted that no nation or people could survive in any transformational and development venture without an efficient transportation system whose infrastructure makes the entire world a universal village.

Musa added that, unfortunately, infrastructure was facing significant challenges, including congestion, pollution and safety concerns, noting that adopting global best practices in sustainable transport infrastructure development was the way forward.

Nigeria needs to invest around $3 billion annually in transportation infrastructure to meet growing demands.

“Investing in sustainable transport infrastructure can create more jobs that are sustainable, stimulate economic growth, and improve quality of life,” he said.

Musa urged the Federal Government to be deliberate in invoking a sustainable political will to holistically tackle the myriad of challenges bedevilling the transportation sector.