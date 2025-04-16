Sanwo- Olu tasks stakeholders to chart sustainable, uninterrupted energy future

By Tunde Opalana

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on key players in Nigeria’s energy sector to prioritise sustainable solutions and ensure the generation of 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to drive economic development.

The governor made the call on Tuesday at the maiden edition of the Lagos Energy Summit, held in Victoria Island.

Sanwo-Olu emphasised the need for deep collaboration among industry professionals to achieve clean and reliable energy, which he described as crucial for the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and industrial development.

“As professionals and sector leaders, we need to roll up our sleeves and be committed. We must understand our individual and collective roles and work transparently and collaboratively toward building a sustainable energy system,” he said.

Highlighting the critical role of energy in economic advancement, the governor noted that industrial and SME growth hinges on dependable power infrastructure.

“We need to empower our small businesses to thrive. The time and energy they invest should reflect in our GDP growth,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the administration’s Energy Reform Law and the subsequent inauguration of the Energy Reform Commission were bold steps aimed at transforming the state’s energy landscape.

“This summit is about setting the ball rolling for a better, more inclusive future for generations to come. We owe them a society powered by innovation and sustainability,” he stated.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, assured that thorough research and analysis would be undertaken to assess the energy needs of Lagos residents and implement policies that meet those demands effectively.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to resolving energy challenges and making Lagos a preferred destination for sustainable living, investments, and innovation.

In his keynote address, former Minister of Power and Natural Gas, Prof. Barth Nnaji, commended the Lagos State Government for its long-standing initiatives in energy development, dating back to the Bola Tinubu administration.

Prof. Nnaji lamented that over 80 million Nigerians still lack access to electricity and stressed that national development is directly linked to energy supply.

“In the next 20 years, natural gas will be the mainstay of electricity generation. With about 210 trillion cubic feet of gas, Nigeria must position itself to meet growing GDP and energy demands,” he advised.