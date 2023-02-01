Sanwo-Olu purchases 100 cars for Lagos civil servants

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that the state has taken possession of 100 vehicles for civil servants in the state.

Posting pictures of the cars on his social media pages, the governor said the purchase was done to keep his promise that Lagos State would always prioritise the welfare of staff in its civil service.

Sanwo-Olu, who doubles as the Lagos APC flag bearer, seeking for a second term as governor, said the cars have been handed out to their respective owners, adding that the selection was done randomly through an e-ballot system for directors on Grade 17 level in the state.

The vehicles were distributed among directors in the teaching, health and mainstream sectors of the state public service.

Sanwo-Olu wrote, “In keeping to our promise of prioritising the welfare of our staff in the Lagos State civil service, we gave out 100 vehicles to Directors on grade level 17 through an e-ballot system.

“While 40 of the vehicles were given to Grade Level 17 Directors in the teaching sector, 30 vehicles each were allocated to the health and mainstream sectors of the public service respectively.”

