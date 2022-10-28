Sanwo-Olu presents N1.69trn 2023 budget

By Motolani Oseni

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor, has presented the 2023 budget to the state house of assembly, even as the Speaker of the Lagos State House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, pointed out that the Bill should address three areas for the benefit of the residents of the State.

The N1.69 trillion ‘budget of continuity’ was presented to the house of assembly on Thursday.

According to the breakdown given by the governor, capital expenditure will take N932 billion — representing 55 percent of the total budget — while recurrent expenditure will gulp N759 billion.

While addressing the lawmakers, the governor restated his demand for a new revenue-sharing formula.

The governor called for a special status for Lagos, describing the state as a “national asset”.

“Lagos continues to experience increased pressure on social services due to unhindered migration from other parts of the country,” he said.

“It is for this reason that I always sought and I will still continue to reiterate the need for Lagos to be accorded a special status as a national asset.

“Lagos is too big for this country to allow it to fail. Lagos is too strategic for us not to see that the wholesome of Lagos is wholesome of this country, that the benefits of Lagos transcend one region, one part, or one scope of this country.

“As a microsome of the entire country, Lagos deserves all the support it can get at the

Meanwhile, Dr Obasa, noted that the Year 2023 budget of Lagos should have a more human face, be targeted at reducing poverty and improving the welfare of the residents of the State as part of the THEMES agenda that guides this administration.”

The Speaker said that though the Lagos Government had achieved a lot in its effort to improve the development of the State, it should constantly be conscious that the residents yearn for more dividends of democracy.

Obasa stressed the need for the Federal Government to approve the allocation of one percent special status for Lagos considering its population and the constant influx of people to the State.

Noting that this was the last budget to be presented by the current administration before the 2023 election, Obasa promised that the House would carry out its constitutional duty of scrutinising the proposal for the benefit of the residents of the State.

