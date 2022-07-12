Sanwo-Olu orders probe into boat mishap

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a probe into the July 8 Mile 2-Ibeshe boat accident in which lives were lost.

The governor said he is deeply saddened by the incident and commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones.

According to Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Gbenga Omotoso, the governor has instructed that no stone should be left unturned in unraveling the exact cause of the accident, DailyTimes gathered.

“The police are probing what went wrong and treating the sad incident as criminal.

The boat, which is said to be unlicensed, obviously broke the waterways rules of “no night travel” and no overloading. Besides, not all of the passengers wore life jackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others are assisting the investigators.

“Anybody who is found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure that we do not have any such incidents in future.

The waterways rules and regulations are clear; they must be respected in accordance with the greatest value that the Sanwo-Olu administration places on human life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May The Almighty strengthen them in this difficult time,” Omotosho said.

