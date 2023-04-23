Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of storey building, others in Banana Island

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered the immediate demolition of a two-storey building located on 310 Close in Banana Island, Ikoyi.

Additionally, other buildings in the area have been sealed.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the decision comes after the collapse of a seven-storey building on First Avenue in Banana Island, which the governor blamed on reckless developers taking advantage of federal government agencies issuing building approvals.

Sanwo-Olu and a delegation of government officials, including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamigbose-Martin, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Gbolahan Oki, and other engineers, conducted an inspection tour of the area on Saturday.

The governor described the situation as irresponsible and unacceptable.

Speaking with newsmen, Sanwo-Olu said, “We are at the site of the last unfortunate building collapse in Banana Island Lagos and I’m sure you have all gone round and see the site.

“Like it has been reported before now, there has been a lot of investigation that is going on right now and you can see that they are still clearing the rubbles at the site.

“We have given an order to stop work, not only at this site but also in all of the construction sites in Banana Island.

“I think that the exercise we are doing today is not really just about this location.

“You have all seen the extent of what I will call unapproved extension into the water. You can see that the original line for Banana Island is even not where we are.

“It’s way in front there and you can see that there are several extensions that have been granted by both the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing. These are the two federal agencies that have been culpable for those extensions.

“They have done these extensions even without our knowledge. We have the responsibility for building approvals and the rest of these.

“From what I have been told, all of the four buildings at the back have never even applied for approvals.

“The legality is real and so that is why we are going round other properties in Banana Island.

“Excuses have been given that they don’t have access and this is not acceptable. This is total recklessness of all of the developers and we will make a strong point out of this place and all around Banana Island and in other developments that we have.

“The officers that will also be similarly found culpable will also be sanctioned, if any.

“But what we are doing right now is to set up external seven man committee. We are giving the people two weeks to independently also ascertain what has gone wrong there.

“So they should finish their work maybe towards the end of next week or thereafter.

“And so, this will also further strengthen our hand to be able to also come up with a robust work plan that we can enforce going forward.

“In all of these places, it’s heart breaking each time we have to go through these and it shows sometimes how irresponsible those developers and some of our citizens that just want to make quick money.

“And of course our own officers who are also not alive to their responsibilities.

“We have had to change staff here and there so that we can bring forward a robost and very strong monitoring offices.

READ ALSO: Real reason why Northerners are angry about Obi’s..

“But we believe that we are still far from, we are still short on it I must say. And we will continue to do what we need to do to ensure that we keep the lives of our residents safe at all times.

“We are going round to inspect other properties in this area.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com