Sanwo-Olu approves over N370mn for Lagos students

Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the payment of N375,455,000.00 (Three Hundred And Seventy-Five Million, Four Hundred And Fifty-Five Thousand Naira) for both fresh and subsequent scholarship and bursary awards for indigenes.

The fund is designated to alleviate the financial burdens faced by Lagosians pursuing higher education nationwide.

Abdur-Rahman Lekki, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, made this known during a recent meeting with key stakeholders in his office.

He said Sanwo-Olu’s vision is to make education accessible, affordable, and sustainable, which is evident through the timely disbursement of these funds.

He emphasised the government’s profound concern for the youth and their educational journey and its pledge to provide accessible and affordable education, irrespective of the country’s economic challenges.

See the break down of the allocation below:

1) 2021/2022 Fresh Scholarship Award for Undergraduate, Masters & PhD (Batch B):

Allocation: N164,500,000.00 (One Hundred and Sixty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Thousand Naira)

2) 2021/2022 Subsequent Scholarship Award for Undergraduate & PhD:

Allocation: N164,500,000.00 (One Hundred and Sixty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Thousand Naira)

3) 2022/2023 Subsequent Scholarship Award for Undergraduate & PhD recipients:

Allocation: N164,500,000.00 (One Hundred and Sixty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Thousand Naira)

4) 2022/2023 Governor’s Discretionary Awards:

Allocation: N164,500,000.00 (One Hundred and Sixty-Four Million, Five Hundred and Thousand Naira)

5) 2021/2022 Fresh Bursary Award for Undergraduates and Law School (Batch B):

Allocation: N210,955,000.00 (Two Hundred and Ten Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Five Thousand Naira) 6) 2021/2022 Subsequent Bursary Award for Undergraduates:

Allocation: N210,955,000.00 (Two Hundred and Ten Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Five Thousand Naira) 7) 2022/2023 Subsequent Bursary Award for Undergraduates:

Allocation: N210,955,000.00 (Two Hundred and Ten Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Five Thousand Naira)

