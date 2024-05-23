Sanusi Reinstated As Emir Of Kano

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has restored Muhammadu Sanusi II to the throne, four years after he was removed from office as the Emir of Kano.

Around 5:16 p.m. on Thursday, the governor announced, “With the full support of the kingmakers, I have approved the reappointment of Mallam Sanusi Lamido.” This was met with applause in the Kano State Government House’s Art Chamber.

Before ascending to the throne, Emir Sanusi II—a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria—was known as Lamido Sanusi.

As soon as Governor Yusuf signed the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law, he was put back in

The new law abolishes the emirate councils established by Governor Yusuf’s predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and replaces the Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019

Ganduje utilized that statute to remove Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, on March 9, 2020, and divide the Emirate into five in December 2019. In addition to Kano, the Ganduje government also established the emirates of Karaye, Bichi, Rano, and Gaya.

When Governor Yusuf reversed the decision, which at the time caused controversy, he claimed that the law’s reversal was what “balkanized the over 1,000-year-old Kano Emirate.”

The governor granted the emirs of the abolished emirates 48 hours to leave their palaces in accordance with the new law.