Sanusi Lamido: Centre Writes Tinubu, Cries Out Over Plots to Destabilise Kano

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and his allies to cause unrest in Kano State.

In a letter dated February 14 and addressed to the President, the Centre said Sanusi and his cohorts have made utterances detrimental to the fragile peace of the state.

The letter signed by its Executive Director Attah Musa added that the former Emir has made insinuations about the present composition of the Kano Emirate Council, which if not addressed, can lead to a crisis of unimaginable proportion.

“As the father of the nation, it is expedient that an urgent intervention should be made in Kano state to save the country from untold consequences that might arise in any eventuality,” the Centre said.

“Mr President may wish to be informed that there may be plans to revisit the dethronement of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi by the present political leadership in the state, a move that would be counterproductive in all ramifications given the peculiarities of the time.

“It is our opinion that the peace in Kano state now is priceless and any attempt to puncture it should be discouraged for the good of the state and the country at large.

“The people of Kano State have not expressed disaffection with the present composition of the emirate in Kano State and therefore it behooves the state government to maintain status-quo and channel energies towards addressing socioeconomic challenges in the state with the overarching objective of providing the dividends of democracy to the teeming population in the state.

“Mr President may also wish to be informed that the Kano State House of Assembly must be counselled on the implication of dancing to the tune of the Governor of the state in causing a change or alteration of the present emirate system in the state.

“Peace must be given a chance in Kano state due to the sensitivity of the issue and the need to unite the people rather than divide them. The present composition of the Emirate system in the state is meant to serve the people and bring development closer to the people. It must not be seen as a political tussle between power brokers.

“It is also our considered opinion that former Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi should be cautioned on his public utterances concerning the affairs of the state at the risk of building tension and resentment among the different interests in the state.”

The Centre, however, called on President Tinubu to mandate Governor Abba Yusuf and the state assembly to maintain Status-quo on the Kano Emirate Council.

It also urged the President to caution Sanusi on his public statements and conduct.