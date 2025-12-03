Sanusi advocates collective action against drug abuse

Muhammad Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, has called on District Heads, Village Heads, Imams, Community Leaders, parents and youth groups to collectively support the ongoing fight against drug and substance abuse in Kano State.

Sanusi made the call at a three-day summit organised by the Kano Reformative Centre, Kiru, in collaboration with NDLEA, Police and Exorbitant Pathfinders on Tuesday in Kano.

The summit with the theme: “Strength in Unity Advancing Collective Action Against Drug Abuse in Kano”, was powered by the Michy Amin Foundation

Represented by the Dankadan Kano and District Head of Shanono, Dr Bashir Muhammad, Sanusi described drug abuse as a direct threat to societal values and future of young people

“Losing a young person to drugs means losing a lineage, a dream and a future. Parents should pay closer attention to their children’s movements, friends and behavioural patterns,” he advised.

Sanusi said no single institution could win the war against drug abuse without intelligence sharing, community support, medical intervention, religious guidance and strengthened traditional structure.

He commended the Kano Reformative Centre for its continued efforts in combating drug abuse, describing the initiative as timely and vital to safeguarding the future of the state.

The Coordinator of the centre, Ms Cheryl Aminta-Akwagga, said the programme was designed to unite stakeholders across the state to develop a joint strategy against drug abuse.

“The Rehabilitation Centre cannot do it alone, security agencies too cannot do it alone. That’s why we bring everyone together, ministries, student unions, religious and traditional rulers to strengthen collective action,” she said.

Aminta-Akwaga said drug abuse had destroyed families, weakened public health systems and affected economic productivity.

The coordinator urged parents to avoid stigmatising affected children, saying that stigma often worsen their mental health and lead to depression.

She disclosed that the centre currently handles more than 3,500 clients undergoing rehabilitation, while thousands more are being managed by other agencies.

The Deputy Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, in-charge of drug demand reduction unit, Kano Strategic Command, Maimuna Garba-Mohammed, said that drug control was a shared responsibility requiring the involvement of all stakeholders.

“The fight against drug abuse is not for NDLEA alone, it is everybody’s business, including; ministries, parents, traditional rulers and security agencies, hence the need for all to work together,” she advocated.

Garba-Mohammed said the NDLEA had continued to rehabilitate, record arrests and seizures, including the interception of a truck conveying cannabis sativa last week.

In a paper presentation titled: “The role of Media in Combating Drug Abuse: Awareness” by former Chairman, NUJ Kano Council, Abbas Ibrahim, said media play a crucial role in reducing drug abuse, and promoting grassroots advocacy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit was attended by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, students and other stakeholders. (NAN)