Sani urges political leaders to prioritise good governance

Shehu Sani, ex-lawmaker and human rights activist, has charged political leaders at all levels of government to prioritize good governance, while calling on the youth to bring their potential to bear in nation building.

Sen. Sani made the call during the inaugural launch of the Partners Assured For Tinubu (PAT) in Abuja on Thursday 20th November, 2025.

The Senator, represented by Cecilia John, explained that it’s important for all tiers of government (the federal, state and local governments), to prioritise good governance if Nigeria must achieve the needed growth and development.

“Good governance is critical to achieving economic growth, quality education, adequate healthcare, food security, peaceful coexistence among others.

“Conversely, poor governance leads to poor healthcare delivery, heightened insecurity, poor educational system, poverty and many undesirable outcomes,” he emphasized.

Sani who was a Guest Speaker at the PAT launch, stated that efforts have been made over the years by past governments and the present government to ensure good governance, through signing into law relevant bills, the establishment and strengthening of anti-corruption agencies to check corruption and ensure transparency, as well as various policies aimed at reforms for national development.

He however, lamented that the major challenge over the years has been lack of poor implementation.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen democracy and institutions to build a nation which the citizens are proud of, the versatile politician said, “Leaders at all levels, and those aspiring to take up leadership positions at different levels, must work together to build a country where the child of a nobody can become somebody.

“A country where Nigerians can sleep knowing they are protected. A country where an average citizen can afford the basic things of life.”

According to him, this is a clarion call to all Nigerians, particularly the youths to bring their potentials to bear so as to build a country where we will be proud to equip the next generation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the National Chairman of PAT, Usman Saleh Hassan said President Tinubu has shown he is not just a leader of today, but a builder of tomorrow, hence the need for citizens to partner with him.

Hassan said the theme of the PAT launch, “Consolidating The Renewed Hope Agenda: A Strategic Partnership For National Progress”, is not merely a collection of words, but a mission statement.

“It is our battle cry. The very reason for this movement. We are here because we have seen the blueprint, we have witnessed the courageous foundation laid, from the bold economic reforms aimed at securing our future, to the massive infrastructure development taking shape across our nation.

“We have seen a leader who does not shy away from difficult decisions, because his eyes are fixed on the long term, a prosperous, secure, and respected Nigeria.

“But visions are not realised by one man alone. They are achieved through the collective will of people, united by common goals. The journey is not a sprint. It is a marathon that requires a sophisticated structure and strategic support to spring up.”

According to him, this is the gap that PAT has come to fill, saying Partners for Tinubu is not just another support group, “We are the vanguard of strategic partnership. We are the assemblers of the finest mind, the most passionate supporters, and the most dedicated volunteers from every geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

“We are building a formidable, grassroots-driven machinery that will translate the Renewable Agenda from policy papers into tangible benefits into the lives of every Nigerian.”

Hassan disclosed that the movement has embarked on a mission to carefully cement a structure, a robust framework designed for the 36 states, plus FCT to energise, mobilise, and deliver for President Tinubu in 2027.

On his part the National Secretary PAT, Suleiman Najeeb informed that the primary objective of PAT is to serve as a critical pillar of support for the administration of President Tinubu.

Najeeb said PAT is dedicated to mobilize robust grassroots backing, facilitating open dialogue between the government and the citizenry, and vigorously defending the administration’s policies and programs designed for the socio-economic revitalization of the nation.

He said the forum is set to formally inaugurate the National working group and several committees of the organization, Unveil the core mandate and operational framework of PAT, detailing strategic pillars of support, Foster synergy among partners and stakeholders nationwide to ensure a cohesive and impactful support structure and to set agenda for a national mobilization drive that will translate the Renewed Hope Agenda into tangible benefits for all Nigerians.

“This movement is born out of decades of shared political journey and an intimate understanding of President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and democratic convictions.

“Our mission is to stand as a dependable bulwark, ensuring that the seeds of the Renewed Hope Agenda are nurtured to fruition for the prosperity of every Nigerian.

“This launch is not just a ceremony; it is a call to action for all who believe in a greater Nigeria.

“We are therefore calling on strategic partners, political stakeholders and business leaders to help consolidate the group’s objectives”, he said.