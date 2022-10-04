Samuel roofing system Nig. ltd, for your quality and affordable roofing sheet

Are you seeking for roofing sheets that are both high-quality and reasonably priced?
If you’re looking for a very reasonably priced, reliable roofing provider, phone 08140740533.
Buy your roofing sheet at affordable prices with free transportation to your project site.
Samuel roofing system Nig. ltd now allows payments in installments.
The goal of their presence is to make it easier for everyone to build the roof of their dreams. Following are the prices.
- Shingle and Milano N3800
- Bond and classic N3700
- Aluminum 0.55 N3200
- Aluminum 0.45 N2500
They also have professional roofers and carpenters.
For more inquiry call 08140740533/07010214341.
Kaduna office: Jos road by Ibadan Street, we are always at your service.
