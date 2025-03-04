Samsung expands Galaxy A Series with AI-powered features for All

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the new Galaxy A series, featuring the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G, designed to integrate cutting-edge AI capabilities and deliver an enhanced mobile experience for both everyday users and business customers.

With the introduction of Awesome Intelligence, Samsung is taking its mobile AI to the next level, offering smart, intuitive features for creativity, security, and performance.

“Our mission is to bring AI to everyone, and the new Galaxy A series opens up Galaxy’s mobile AI experiences to even more people worldwide,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy A series introduces Awesome Intelligence, powered by One UI 7, to deliver seamless AI tools that are both fun and functional. Features like Google’s enhanced Circle to Search allow users to quickly identify phone numbers, URLs, and email addresses from their screen with just one tap.

Additionally, Circle to Search now enables users to instantly identify songs playing nearby, enhancing the overall convenience of the device.

The camera experience on the Galaxy A series is elevated with a 50MP main lens across all models, ensuring stunning photos and videos. Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G also boast 10-bit HDR front-facing cameras for crisp, vibrant selfies. New AI-driven tools, such as Best Face, allow users to select the best expressions from group shots, and the Object Eraser tool removes unwanted distractions from photos with a single tap.

For enhanced performance, the Galaxy A56 5G is equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset, while the Galaxy A36 5G features the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Both models come with larger vapor chambers for improved cooling, ensuring smooth performance during extended use, including gaming and video playback.

A 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 1200 nits of brightness delivers an immersive viewing experience, complemented by new stereo speakers. The devices are powered by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W Super-Fast Charging for minimal downtime.

The Galaxy A series continues Samsung’s commitment to durability with IP67 water and dust resistance on the A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G, alongside a robust Corning® Glass cover to protect against scratches and cracks.

With up to six years of software updates and security patches, the Galaxy A series offers peace of mind for long-term use. Samsung Knox Vault enhances security with advanced privacy features, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected.

The new Galaxy A series will be available in select markets across Asia, Europe, and North America, with plans to expand to additional regions soon.