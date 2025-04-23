Samson Siasia to Lead Jogging, Walk Initiative at SYDA Lounge MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja

Former Super Eagles Striker and Coach, Samson Siasia is set to lead the fitness program, Walkers & Joggers Lifestyle Groove which is set to take center stage at the mainbowl of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja in May.

The event, aimed at promoting regular physical activity for participants to improve the overall well-being will have the Nigerian 1994 Nations cup winner, headlining the event. Alongside the football legend is Dr. Adeline Shuri, a renowned expert in mental health.

According to the organisers of the event, walking and jogging are two of the most accessible and effective ways to improve physical and mental health.

“One of the SYDA mandates is to promote sporting activities while assisting the government in maintaining and upgrading our sports facilities.

“The program is for every fitness enthusiast in the city of Abuja. We are looking to use this event to introduce a healthy lifestyle while making it entertaining for everyone.

This event will promote physical activity, healthy lifestyles, and community engagement,” said Segun Maku, the CEO of SYDA Lounge.

“While Mr. Siasia handles the physical aspect of things, Dr. Shuri will provide valuable insights and guidance on maintaining good mental health, which is essential for overall well-being,” he added.

The Walking and Jogging Initiative is an intiative of the Sports and Youth Development Academy (SYDA) to prioritise physical and mental health, towards creating a healthier, happier, and more productive society.